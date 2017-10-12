4 charged, 1 wanted after searching Mullins home

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday, drug agents with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized marijuana, crack cocaine, pills and an AR-15 after searching a home on West Marion Street in Mullins.

Terrance Genwright, 24, of Marion, Miracle McCall, 25, of Mullins, Kentrell Thompson, 20, of Nichols, and Tyshan Scott, 24, of Mullins, were charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute schedule IV controlled substance.

All four are being held in the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

A man identified as 24-year-old Christopher Terrell Jordan of Mullins is still wanted on drug charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 423-8216 or Marion County 911 at (843) 423-8399.