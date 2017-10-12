8 busted for drugs in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County officials say eight people were arrested after a DEU investigation in the county.

On Wednesday and Thursday, DEU investigators and the US Marshals Service Taskforce arrested the following people:

-Ryan Douglas Rushing, 29, of Darlington was charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and two counts of distributing meth near a school.

-Codie Oswalt Bell, 35, of Darlington was charged with distribution of crack cocaine and one count of distributing crack cocaine near a school.

-Antonio Rivers, 28, of Hartsville was charged with distributing crack cocaine.

-Chaldric Andricus Mitchell, 33, of Hartsville was charged with four counts of distributing crack cocaine

-Floyd Stewart Jr. 27, Hartsville was charged with one count of distributing meth and one count of distribution of crack cocaine.

– Eric Shawn Blakney, 39, of Hartsville was charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine.

-Willie Eugene Poston, 69, of Hartsville was charged with three counts of distribution of schedule II controlled substance.

-Claude Junior Moore IV, 23, of Hartsville was charged with distributing cocaine and distributing meth.

So far Bell and Poston have been released from the detention center.