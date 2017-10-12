Breast cancer walk in Bennettsville to offer free mammogram vouchers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Jenice Green & Delena Pankey joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Monday to provide details about an upcoming breast cancer awareness walk in Bennettsville. Green and Pankey organized the “Lady Brown Goes Pink” event in association with The Sword of Truth church.

The event honors breast cancer survivors and also those who lost their lives to the disease.

On Saturday, October 14, 2017, the 4th Annual Lady​ ​Brown Goes​ ​Pink will be​ at Carroll Field in Bennettsville. The breast cancer awareness event will feature a 5K walk, vendors and a balloon release. The American Cancer Society as partnered with The Sword of Truth to offer free mammogram coupons to women aged 21-64 if they have no insurance or insurance with a high deductible.

Carroll Field is at 355 N. Marlboro Street in Bennettsville. Watch the video for more details, and call 843-479-0059 or Joyce Hudson 843.264.2399 for more information.