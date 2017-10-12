Coastal Baseball Pounds Czech Republic 16-5

CONWAY – Down 3-0 after four innings, the Coastal Carolina baseball team scored six runs in the fifth inning and 10 in the sixth to cruise to a 16-5 exhibition victory over the Czech Republic National Team Thursday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Coastal Carolina pounded out 22 hits and only allowed four. Seth Lancaster led the way with three hits and Cameron Pearcey had a team-high three RBI. Pearcey added two hits as did Cory Wood, Zach Biermann, Kieton Rivers, Lee Sponseller and Keaton Weisz.

On the mound, Anthony Veneziano (two innings) and Anthony Simonelli (one inning) were perfect through three and combined for three strikeouts. Coastal’s Shaddon Peavyhouse (2.1 innings) and Zach McCambley (1.1 innings) closed the game and combined for five punch outs.

After going nine-up, nine-down to start the game, Adam Hajtmar started the fourth inning for the Czech’s with a walk. Matej Hejma followed with a single and Jakub Malik was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tomas Junec drew a 3-2 walk to force home Hajtmar. Petr Cech then singled to right to advance everyone 90 feet for a 2-0 lead. Malik scored on a double play to push the advantage to 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Coastal exploded for six runs on six hits to take a 6-3 lead. Sponseller, a graduate senior transfer from Ohio Dominican, hit a leadoff single. The Chants then got back-to-back infield singles to load the bases – first from Weisz to shortstop and Wood a bunt to the pitcher. Pearcey nearly hit a grand slam but had to settle for a sacrifice fly to score Sponseller to cut the deficit to two, 3-1. Lancaster followed with an RBI, scoring Weisz and moving Wood to third. Kevin Woodall Jr., tied the game at 3-3 with a sacrifice fly to deep left-center field. JuCo transfer Biermann then delivered an RBI double to give CCU a 4-3 lead. After a pitching change, Rivers blasted a two-run home run off the left field light pole to cap the scoring.

Coastal kept the pedal down and scored 10 runs off 10 hits in the bottom of the sixth to stake a 16-3 lead. Sponseller once again started things with a single up the middle. Weisz also singled and Parker Chavers doubled to bring home Sponseller. Pearcey also doubled, scoring two. Others to bring home runs in the frame were Dax Roper (RBI single), Tor Sehnert (RBI single), Weisz (RBI sac fly) and Payton Young (2-run triple).

The Czech Republic took advantage of two CCU errors to make the score 16-5 in the top of the eighth. Hejma led off by reaching on an error. After a double by Malik, Junec reached on an error, allowing both Hejma and Malik to score.

With the win, Coastal evens the series with the Czech Republic as the National Team defeated the Chanticleers 5-1 in the fall of 2015 prior to CCU’s run to the national championship the following spring.

Coastal Carolina will close fall practices Nov. 29-30 and Nov. 1-2 with the annual Black and Teal Fall World Series.