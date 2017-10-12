Conway police search for suspected shoplifter

By Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police say a woman was caught on camera stealing different items from Walmart and officers are asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspected shoplifter.

Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department says the two shoplifting incidents occurred on Sept. 24 and 28. A photo of the woman was released and police say she was seen leaving with the stolen items in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone who may be able to identify the woman is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s