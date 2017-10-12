Conway police search for suspected shoplifter

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police say a woman was caught on camera stealing different items from Walmart and officers are asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspected shoplifter.

Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department says the two shoplifting incidents occurred on Sept. 24 and 28. A photo of the woman was released and police say she was seen leaving with the stolen items in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone who may be able to identify the woman is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.