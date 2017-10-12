DEU arrests man in Georgetown as part of heroin investigation

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit seized a large quantity of heroin Tuesday and arrested an person accused of distributing heroin in Georgetown.

Early Tuesday evening, agents stopped John Clifton Faust, who was operating a dirt bike on Dandelion Court in Georgetown. According to the press release from the sheriff’s office, Faust has a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by the S.C. Probation, Parole and Pardon Service.

Agents found that Faust was carrying several ounces of heroin, over 10 grams of crack, over 16 grams of cocaine, marijuana and several grams of MDMA. Faust, who claims to be an unemployed landscaper, was also carrying several thousand dollars in cash.

Faust is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center for trafficking over 28 grams of heroin, trafficking over 10 grams of cocaine base, trafficking over 10 grams of cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.