Grand Strand group hopes to raise awarness about suicide with weekend walk

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – According to the CDC, an American dies by suicide every 12.3 minutes.

To help raise suicide awareness, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host a community walk Saturday, October 14th at Broadway at the Beach. Registration begins at 10:00am and the walk begins around 11:00am.

The Walk Start and Opening Ceremony will be at Heroes Harbor (beside of Margaritaville) at Broadway at the Beach. The walk route will be approximately 1.5 miles winding through the grounds of Broadway at the Beach.

For more information on suicide, you can visit http://www.afsp.org and for more information about the walk, visit http://www.afsp.org/myrtle.