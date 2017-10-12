Mullins police launch manhunt after brief car chase, crash

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Mullins police are working with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to find a person who led officers on a police chase and then ran from the scene of a crash Thursday morning.

According to Captain Phil Mostowski with the Mullins Police Department, officers were responding to a burglary in progress when the presumed suspect attempted to get away. A brief car chase ended in a crash on Mullins and Wine Streets, confirms Capt. Mostowski.

The suspect ran from the crash scene and officers are now searching for the person. Capt. Mostowski was not able to say where the burglary was reported or give a suspect description.

