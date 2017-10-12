Myrtle Beach townhouse fire being investigated as arson

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to a police report, the fire at a Myrtle Beach town home Thursday morning is being investigated as an arson.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to 32nd Avenue North for a fire on the second floor of a townhome Thursday morning.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the fire department, firefighters were called to 518 32nd Avenue North at 10:03 a.m. Everyone made it out of the town home, and one person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. Crews took less than 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

After firemen cleared the home, police were advised that the fire was suspicious and looked intentional, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

When officers looked inside the home, they observed a mattress in the upstairs bedroom that was burned with a large amount of what appeared to be clothes and other miscellaneous items all around it, burned.

Police spoke to a witness who said they saw a woman and a young boy enter and leave the unit that caught fire less than a minute before someone yelled “fire.”

The police report says the woman left the area in a tan four-door 2004 Toyota Tacoma with a Tennessee tag.