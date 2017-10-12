Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue called to townhouse fire near 32nd Ave. N.

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to 32nd Avenue North for a fire on the second floor of a townhome Thursday morning.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the fire department, firefighters were called to 518 32nd Avenue North at 10:03 a.m. Everyone made it out of the townhome, with one person being evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. Crews took less than 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The fire remains under investigation and crews advise drivers to avoid Oak Street until rough 1 p.m. Thursday.

 

