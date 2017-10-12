NC State reaches settlement with student over support cat

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — North Carolina State University has reached a settlement to allow a student to keep a cat she uses as an emotional support animal in her dorm room.

Legal Aid of North Carolina said that North Carolina State University also agreed to train staff on the federal Fair Housing Act and pay the student a $3,000 settlement.

Laura Auman filed a federal discrimination complaint against the university last year after the school wouldn’t let her keep the cat named Kifree in her dorm room. The animal is considered a reasonable accommodation for her disability.

An N.C. State official told CBS North Carolina that the university did offer to allow Kifree to stay with Auman, but she instead declined the offer and left the school.

The case dates back to 2016.