New family entertainment planned for Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A new form of family entertainment could be coming to Conway in the next few months.

“810 Conway” is an upscale bowling alley featuring a bar, dining and several other games.

“We’re really about kinda turning the clock back, putting your phones away and enjoying some food drink and conversation,” said owner of the first location, in North Myrtle Beach called “710,” Michael Siniscalchi.

His mission with 810 and 710 is to bring the upscale boutique bowling environment, often seen in larger cities, to smaller markets.

“We wanted to bring that out to North Myrtle Beach and Conway and give people a place where they can go experience that upscale environment,” said Siniscalchi.

The business was sought out by members of the Conway Chamber of Commerce when they determined residents were leaving the city for family entertainment.

“Family entertainment specifically,” said Director of Economic Development and Government Relations at the Chamber, Devin Parks. “There was a need for it. There was a lot of money being spent by Conway residents outside of the city.”

810 still needs to be approved by Conway City Council. If it passes two readings, 810 would be the first business to take advantage of new incentives the city created to help bring family entertainment to the area.

Incentives in this program are listed on the Chamber’s website and include the reimbursement of any portion of the following:

The applicable water and sewer capital recovery fees up to one-half (1/2) of the total required fee paid.

The required building permit fees paid.

The business license fees collected by the City of Conway for as many as five (5) years.

The hospitality fees collected by the City of Conway for as many as five years.

The property taxes collected by the City of Conway for as many as five years.

“When we researched 710 Bowling, it was pretty clear that this is the type of business we wanted in Conway,” added Parks.

Siniscalchi said the project, which will be located off Hwy 501 and Allied Drive, will cost about $4 million and he expects to create about 50-60 part and full-time jobs.

If the project is approved by City Council, the plan is to start construction in November and complete it by this spring.