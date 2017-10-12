Pair arrested for stealing money from Bennettsville church

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bennettsville police say two people were arrested Wednesday after they stole money from a local church.

John Lee Davis and Trollie Cassidy Davis were arrested for breach of trust With fraudulent intent and criminal conspiracy.

In a Facebook post, Bennettsville police say the pair was entrusted by the pastor along with the parishioners of St. James Freewill Holiness Church on Livingston Avenue with the accounting, bookkeeping and physical possession of the church’s funds valued at more than $5,000.

Officers allege that between January 1, 2012 and June 12, 2017, they converted and appropriate the money for their own use with the intent to deprive the church.