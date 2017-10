MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for help from the public closing a burglary case.

According to officers, the people in the photos broke into a home on Withers Swash Drive Tuesday. The surveillance images show a male, a woman with glasses and a young boy.

The vehicle they are driving is a dark green Ford Explorer, which officers add is stolen out of another jurisdiction. The tag on the vehicle,SC/JCU944, was also stolen from our area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 843-918-1382.