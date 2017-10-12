Police search for missing girl, 9, near Baywatch Resort in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl Thursday afternoon.

According to a Nixel alert sent out by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, 9-year-old Emma went missing from the area of the beach behind the Baywatch Resort at 27th Avenue South. Emma is a white female, last seen with her hair in pigtails, wearing a pink swim top with long blue sleeves, officials report.

Emma has been missing since 2:30 p.m. A picture of the girl was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the missing girl is asked to call 911 or North Myrtle Beach Police at 843-280-5511.