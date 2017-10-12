Missing 9-year-old located in North Myrtle Beach

By Published: Updated:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police say they have located the 9-year-old girl reported missing Thursday afternoon.

According to a Nixel alert sent out by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, 9-year-old Emma went missing from the area of the beach behind the Baywatch Resort at 27th Avenue South. Emma is a white female, last seen with her hair in pigtails, wearing a pink swim top with long blue sleeves, officials report.

Emma has been missing since 2:30 p.m. A picture of the girl was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the missing girl is asked to call 911 or North Myrtle Beach Police at 843-280-5511.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s