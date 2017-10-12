StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

The summer-like weather pattern will round out the work week with elevated rain chances and warm temperatures. A weakening cold front will approach the Carolinas today and take it’s time moving through. The front will only drop temperatures by a couple degrees and allow the Eastern Carolinas to dry out for the weekend. Until then, scattered showers and storms will be possible both Thursday and Friday afternoon. The weekend will still be warm and humid with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for highs and the sun will likely show itself a little more than previous days, especially Sunday. To start the work week, a much stronger cold front will approach and increase rain chances Monday. Lingering showers will clear out by Tuesday morning but a significant cool down is expected by the middle of next week with seasonable temperatures returning. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the low 60s, dropping into the 50s by mid-week.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy w/showers. Lows 68 inland, 70 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.