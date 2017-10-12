West Florence Takes Care of Socastee 50-27, Gets 1st Region Win

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s road to the Class 5A playoffs became clearer after beating Socastee 50-27 Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. It was West Florence’s most points in a game since a 59-35 win against Carolina Forest on Nov. 1, 2013.

Wins now against Carolina Forest (Oct. 20) and South Florence (Oct. 27) secure a postseason spot for coach Trey Woodberry’s Knights (2-6 overall, 1-2 Region 6-5A).

One win still helps West’s chances. And even if the Knights lose both games, an outside opportunity remains for an at-large berth.

In a similar fashion to how West Florence defeated Camden last month, big defensive plays and even bigger Ailym Ford runs helped the Knights pull away with a 21-0 third quarter Thursday.

Ford, who finished with 192 yards and now has 1,155 for the season, scored two third-quarter touchdowns. Teammate Sharrod Simmon returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. And then, Jordan Swinton returned an interception 80 yards for a score in the third.

As the Knights trailed 7-0, Simmon also recovered a fumble that led to a 4-yard TD by starting quarterback Hale Emerson.

After the Knights’ Braxton Taylor blocked a 22-yard field goal attempt, West Florence drove toward its second score. Extending their series after Socastee was flagged for roughing the punter, Emerson found Vick Johnson in the left corner of the end zone for a 15-7 lead after Cooper Wallace’s two-point run.

Simmon’s fumble return then made it 22-7.

Emerson threw for 94 yards on 9 of 14 attempts before throwing two interceptions to close out the first half. Emerson finished the game with 108 yards.

Socastee’s first interception was returned to the West Florence 14, and Dashaun Myers scored from the 2 to bring his team within 22-14.

That’s where Ford took over.

Ford’s third-quarter scoring jaunts of 4 and 33 yards stretched the Knights’ advantage to 36-14.

Swinton’s pick-six then made it 43-14, and a 4-yard run by Wallace accounted for the Knights’ final score of the night.

Courtesy: Morning News Sports – Florence