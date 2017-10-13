Around Town: Little River ShrimpFest

LITTLE RIVER (WBTW) – Don’t miss the 13th Annual Little River ShrimpFest, where approximately 22,000 members of our community and visitors gather to celebrate this local favorite.

Festival goers can expect to enjoy a children’s area, face painting, stilt walkers, balloon artists, 2 stages of live music, and approximately 150 different vendors- including a variety of art and craft vendors, business expos, and community organizations. Fresh local seafood will be served by the local waterfront restaurants and your festival food favorites will be available from a variety of talented food vendors.

Hours

Saturday 10/14/17: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday 10/15/17: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location

Historic Little River Waterfront

4460 Mineola Ave,

Little River, SC 29566

1-Day Admission

Locals Discount Ticket = $4

General Gate Admission = $5

Ages 12 & Under – Free

Free Parking & Shuttle

Parking is available in the following lots. Buses will be circulating between the festival and all lots daily from 9 AM to 7 PM Saturday and 9 AM to 6 PM Sunday.

Handicapped and patrons in need of assistance are recommended to park in these lots.

River Hills Medical Plaza*

4237 River Hills Drive

Little River, SC 29566

Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions

Hope Willard

701 Highway 17

Little River, SC 29566

Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions

Collision Masters

825 Highway 17

Little River, SC 29566

Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions

Pizzeli’s – Handicap & Staff

Handicap Parking for Patrons and Festival Volunteers and Vendor Staff ONLY. Golf cart shuttle will be available. Look for the open grass lot behind Pizzeli’s Italian Oven. Area will be marked.

1698 US-17

Little River, SC 29566

Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions

NEW! South Brunswick Islands Brunswick Community College

9400 Ocean Hwy W

Calabash, NC 28467

Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions

Water Taxi

A Water Taxi will be available out of Harbourgate Marina. $15/person includes a round trip on the Sea Screamer, admission into the festival, and parking at Harbourgate Marina or adjacent boat ramp.

The water taxi will be available both days beginning at 9 a.m. It will leave Harbourgate Marina at every hour ( 9 a.m., 10 a.m., etc), and leave the festival at every half hour (9:30, 10:30, etc.). The last boat leaves at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about the water taxi, please call 843-249-0870 or 843-280-8400.

Water Taxi will leave via Harbourgate Marina, located at:

2100 Sea Mountain Highway

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions

Information provided my littlerivershrimpfest.org.