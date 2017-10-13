Arrests made after satanic messages spray painted on church

Sumter County church vandalism View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

MAYESVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Four people have been arrested after an investigation was launched into vandalism at a Sumter County Church.

Deputies say all four are active-duty personnel stationed at Shaw Air Force Base.

Kayla Marie Eilerman, 18, Clayre Marie Savage,18, Daveion Raaheim Green,19, and Brandon Munoz, 20, were charged with BLANK .

Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a church member noticed the graffiti on September 29 at the Salem Black River Church in Mayesville.

A front door to the sanctuary had been kicked in, and the sanctuary and two other buildings were spray painted. Deputies estimate the vandals caused $3,000 in damage.

After investigators released surveillance photos of the suspects, the immediately got responses from the community. According to the press release, all four suspects cooperated and gave full confessions.

“We want to thank everyone for the tremendous response to requests to identify these individuals. It is apparent to us that Sumter County residents will not tolerate this kind of activity,” said Sheriff Anthony Davis. “We appreciate the cooperation and information from Shaw officials that helped us quickly hold responsible the individuals responsible.”