Casting call at The Market Common Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Movie star hopefuls are expected to be lined up around the block Saturday morning for an opportunity to be in one of five short films.

The casting call will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for five short films to be screened at next April’s Myrtle Beach International Film Festival that now calls The Market Common home. For the last few weeks, local moviegoers have enjoyed a movie trailer promoting the casting call before the feature presentations at The Market Common’s Grand 14 Cinema, says Market Common spokesperson Kathryn Hedgepath.

Movie star hopefuls age 13 and older, are welcome to line up for the movie auditions at Stage Left Theatre Company located at 3064 Deville Street on Saturday.

For more information, visit mbfilminstitute.com or call 843-497-0220.