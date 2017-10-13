Man arrested on drug, weapon charges after shooting near CCU

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department says officers responded to shots fired in the area of Bayside Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to the police report, a 28-year-old man from Georgetown was charged in connection with the incident.

Brian Justin Canty was arrested by the Conway Police Department Friday evening for possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by person unlawful, possession of a schedule II narcotics, possession with intent to distribute heroin third offense and possession with intent to distribute heroin near a school, the report states. Booking records online show that Canty was also charged for disturbing schools and is still being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to Captain Tammy Carter, officers first responded to the shooting location, which is roughly five miles away from the Coastal Carolina University campus. The incident report states that units were called to Live Oak Street and Leonard Avenue and didn’t find any suspects or victims there, but determined that three shots were fired in the area.

Capt. Carter says while officers were responding to the shooting, they learned that a gunshot wound victim was being driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The vehicle stopped on Hwy 544 near Coastal Carolina University, says Capt. Carter.

Canty was arrested while trying to get the victim to the hospital, according to the report.

The police report noted that there was another suspect connected to the shooting, but provided no name for the person. No one else was taken into custody for the shooting, according to the police report.

Coastal Carolina University warned students and staff to stay sheltered in place around 3:50 p.m. via text message and on the university’s social media platforms.

The alert said, “Shelter in place. Everyone shelter in place until further notice.”

At 4:09 p.m., CCU officials sent another message to students saying the situation was contained and students were clear to resume normal activities. It is not known at this time if police have taken a suspect into custody.