Coastal Carolina University gives ‘all clear’ to students

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department says officers responded to shots fired in the area of Bayside Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to Captain Tammy Carter, officers responded to the shooting location, which is roughly five miles away from the Coastal Carolina University campus. Capt. Carter says while officers were responding to the shooting, they learned that a gunshot wound victim was being driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The vehicle stopped on Hwy 544 near Coastal Carolina University, says Capt. Carter.

Police did not say if anyone got out of the vehicle nor did they give a suspect description.

Coastal Carolina University warned students and staff to stay sheltered in place around 3:50 p.m. via text message and on the university’s social media platforms.

The alert said, “Shelter in place. Everyone shelter in place until further notice.”

At 4:09 p.m., CCU officials sent another message to students saying the situation was contained and students were clear to resume normal activities. It is not known at this time if police have taken a suspect into custody.