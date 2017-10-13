Florida man gets 10 years for deadly punch at Broadway at the Beach

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County jury convicted a Florida man for an “unprovoked” attack in 2015 that caused traumatic brain damage and ultimately led to the death of a Myrtle Beach man.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says on Thursday the jury convicted Philip Guderyon, 34, of Wellington, FL, for a 2015 assault and battery that took place at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach.

Guderyon’s trial for the charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature began Monday with jury selection.

Jurors heard testimony and evidence presentation beginning Tuesday and received the case for deliberations on Thursday, according to Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker. Guderyon was indicted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and jurors convicted him of the same charge.

Prosecutors say Guderyon walked up to the victim, Justin Hodges, inside Carlos’ N’ Charlie’s Oct. 17, 2015. Guderyon punched Hodges in the head while Hodges spoke to a friend of Guderyon’s, Walker said. The attack was unprovoked and testimony showed that the two men had not been arguing or fighting prior to the punch.

Hodges died Oct. 25, 2015, from injuries he suffered in the attack.

Judge Culbertson sentenced Guderyon to 10 years in prison following the conviction, Walker said.

“We are grateful for the service of the jurors and pleased that this verdict provided some closure and relief to the victim’s family,” Walker said. “We would not have been able to reach this resolution without the dedicated efforts of the officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.”