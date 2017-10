CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man will spend the next decade in jail after pleading guilty to a second offense heroin possession charge.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson confirms Michael Maxfield, 34, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin

Judge Hyman sentenced Maxfield to 10 years in prison, Richardson confirms.