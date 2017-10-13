Myrtle Beach Police Chief nails target to dunk fire chief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After a contest among Myrtle Beach city staff members, the chiefs of two departments – police and fire – were called to the dunking booth.

The City of Myrtle Beach posted on its Facebook page a video showing Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock nailing the target to dunk Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Alvin Payne. The dunking booth was set up at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center, according to the post, at the end of a health fair hosted at the rec center.

“For the record, Chief Prock can throw a strike, and Chief Payne is a very good sport,” the post adds.