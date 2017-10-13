Pedestrian killed in Hwy. 501 hit-and-run early Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a pedestrian died early Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 501 in Horry County.

Lance Cpl. Judd Jones said a vehicle was traveling south on Hwy. 501 when it hit two people walking on the road around 3 a.m. The identity of the person killed has not been released by the Horry County coroner’s office. Jones said the other person hit was a 42-year-old woman who was taken to Conway Medical Center with minor injuries.

Jones did not say where on Hwy. 501 the two people were hit. He said the vehicle did not stop, and the Highway Patrol did not have any information about the vehicle or the driver.