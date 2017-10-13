Driver in custody for deadly hit-and-run on Hwy. 501 in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A driver is in police custody in connection with a deadly hit and run on Highway 501 in Conway in mid-October.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones said a vehicle was traveling south on Hwy. 501 in the Lake Busbee area of Conway when it hit two people walking on the road around 3 a.m. Oct 13.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Frank Jezierski, of Myrtle Beach.

LCpl Jones said the other person hit was a 42-year-old woman who was taken to Conway Medical Center with minor injuries. The vehicle did not stop, confirms LCpl Jones.

Thursday afternoon, SCHP announced on Twitter that a driver was in custody in connection with the deadly hit and run. Cpl. Collins says the apprehension was thanks to a tip sent into troopers after seeing the flyer.

Katelyn Harris, 29, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday in connection with the incident, according to Cpl. Collins.

**LOCATED** A driver is in custody thanks to a tip after seeing this flyer this morning. Your tips are vital in cases like this! pic.twitter.com/RepCq2Mx28 — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) November 2, 2017