Driver in custody for deadly hit-and-run on Hwy. 501 in Conway

Harris, courtesy of the J Reuben Long Detention Center

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A driver is in police custody in connection with a deadly hit and run on Highway 501 in Conway in mid-October.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones said a vehicle was traveling south on Hwy. 501 in the Lake Busbee area of Conway when it hit two people walking on the road around 3 a.m. Oct 13.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Frank Jezierski, of Myrtle Beach.

LCpl Jones said the other person hit was a 42-year-old woman who was taken to Conway Medical Center with minor injuries. The vehicle did not stop, confirms LCpl Jones.

Thursday afternoon, SCHP announced on Twitter that a driver was in custody in connection with the deadly hit and run. Cpl. Collins says the apprehension was thanks to a tip sent into troopers after seeing the flyer.

Katelyn Harris, 29, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday in connection with the incident, according to Cpl. Collins.

