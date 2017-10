Hemingway, SC (WBTW) – Hemingway Tigers quarterback Troy Singletary is a big reason why his squad is one of the best in the state in Class A. The Tigers remained unbeaten getting a 55-7 victory over Hannah-Pamplico last Friday. Singletary combined for almost 400 total yards on the ground and through the air, along with 5 touchdowns.

Tigers have a record of 7-0 and will face Creek Bridge at home this Friday night at 7:30pm.