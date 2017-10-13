Zac Brown Band announced as headliner for CCMF 2018

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Zac Brown Band has been added as the newest headliner for the Carolina Country Music Festival for summer 2018.

Festival organizers announced the band would hit the stage in Myrtle Beach with a video on their Facebook page. The video touts the Zac Brown Band as a three-time Grammy winner, 5-time consecutive Billboard top 10, with 25 million singles sold and eight million albums sold.

CCMF will take place June 7-10, 2018 and tickets are available now.

Other headliners named to the festival include Toby Keith and Luke Bryan.