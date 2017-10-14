HCFR investigates cause of fire in Forestbrook area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating what started a house fire early Saturday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home in the 3800-block of Camden Drive around 12:10 p.m. Officials on scene told News13 the majority of the fire was in an upstairs attic. It was contained in about 30 minutes.

Officials say four people live at the home, but no one was there at the time. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by Horry County Fire Rescue.