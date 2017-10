DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – No one was hurt in an accident involving a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car Saturday afternoon.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo says the accident happened just before 4 p.m. at Center Road and Bobo Newsom Highway.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident. Kilgo tells News13 troopers ruled the deputy was not at fault.