Surfside Beach Fire talks fire prevention at annual open house

Meghan Miller By Published:

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Surfside Beach Fire Department wrapped up Fire Prevention Week 2017 with an open house on Saturday.

The annual event gives firefighters a chance to talk fire prevention with community members.

“We have vendors here to teach everybody different things,” Surfside Beach Fire Capt. Ted Sacra said. “This is an awesome day for kids and families to come out and get fire prevention training.”

In addition to fire prevention tips and vendors, kids enjoyed taking photos with Surfside Beach’s fire trucks and taking rides in one of its older engines.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s