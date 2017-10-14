Surfside Beach Fire talks fire prevention at annual open house

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Surfside Beach Fire Department wrapped up Fire Prevention Week 2017 with an open house on Saturday.

The annual event gives firefighters a chance to talk fire prevention with community members.

“We have vendors here to teach everybody different things,” Surfside Beach Fire Capt. Ted Sacra said. “This is an awesome day for kids and families to come out and get fire prevention training.”

In addition to fire prevention tips and vendors, kids enjoyed taking photos with Surfside Beach’s fire trucks and taking rides in one of its older engines.