Trooper hurt after being struck by vehicle

Georgetown County, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina State Trooper is injured after being struck by a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The incident happened on US 17 at Brookgreen Garden Drive.

The trooper was struck by a vehicle while on a traffic stop, according to Collins.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley the trooper was taken to a Myrtle Beach hospital, and his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening. His name was not immediately released.

Lesley said officers took a suspect into custody, but charges have not been filed.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

