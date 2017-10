HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a hit and run Friday on Highway 501 near the Waccamaw River.

Frank Jezierski, 37, of Myrtle Beach was killed in the wreck that injured one other.

The South Carolina Patrol needs help finding the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-661-4705, 1-800-768-1505 or *HP from a cell phone.