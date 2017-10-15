Suspect in Lake City drive-by shooting arrested by deputies

By Published: Updated:

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office identified and arrested a person they think is responsible for a shooting in Lake City Sunday.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says 19-year-old Erick Raquim McCrea of Lake City is accused of shooting the victims while in a car. McCrea was taken into custody Wednesday for two counts of attempted murder.

According to Maj. Michael Nunn, the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Salters Street.

The victims told deputies they were playing dice in the area when shots were fired from an approaching car.

Two individuals were taken to the hospital to be treated with gun shot wounds, Maj. Nunn said.

McCrea is described as a 6-foot tall black male weighing approximately 155 pounds.  McCrea should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip #CRIME. 

 

