Florence School District One board member apologizes for racial slur in email

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) – A former school board member in South Carolina has apologized for sending an email where he called African-American board members “darkies.”

But one black Florence School District One member says that is not enough and he wants a state and federal investigation into possible discrimination.

Glenn Odom sent the email to a district employee in August asking for a ride and also asking her not to “send it to the darkies.”

Odom resigned Oct. 2, and the Morning News of Florence reported he apologized during a prayer gathering Friday, saying he was brought up to respect all people.

He said he resigned because he moved out of the district he represented.

Board member Alexis Pipkins Sr. is still upset. He says African-American board members weren’t told about the email for a month and that’s why he wants the district’s emails reviewed.

The district does not know if anyone will be appointed to fill Odom’s seat, which expires in 2020.

