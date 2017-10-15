North Carolina legislature returning Monday for veto override

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican leaders at the North Carolina General Assembly are asking colleagues to return to Raleigh early next week to consider an override of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that would cancel primaries for judicial elections in 2018 only.

A spokeswoman for Senate leader Phil Berger said Friday that senators are expected to gather Monday night for action on the override. The House also scheduled an evening floor session.

The return is somewhat surprising given a top lieutenant to Berger said last week he anticipated any vetoes from this month’s special session would be revisited in January.

In his veto message this week, Cooper said canceling the judicial primaries is part of a larger scheme GOP legislators are considering to change how judges are chosen in North Carolina.