‘Rock the Ribbon’ supports those impacted by breast cancer, helps patients with medical bills

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people gathered for a concert at the Boathouse in Myrtle Beach to support those impacted by breast cancer Sunday.

The “Rock the Ribbon” concert benefits Caring in our Lifetime, a non-profit organization that helps cancer patients in Horry and Georgetown counties with their medical bills.

Angie Capone, the director of Rock the Ribbon, says she started this concert in memory of her cousin who died of cancer.

“She was a musician and she loved a good party.” Capone says.  “And what her wishes were, were to help our community and people who are suffering like she was.”

The concert included a performance from the Myrtle Beach High School Band.

This was the 8th year of the concert.

 

