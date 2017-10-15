Shrimpfest draws 20,000 people to Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – The Little River Shrimpfest was the place to be for good seafood this weekend.

The two-day festival drew more than 20,000 people to Little River and it’s historic waterfront.

More than 200 vendors were out for the festival, including arts and crafts and several local businesses.

There were also three stages of live music for attendees to enjoy.

Jennifer Walters, the President of the Little River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, says this event is a great way for people to actually get out and enjoy the community.

“It’s been wonderful because I see people come here to shop and listen to the music but then I see them taking pictures of our historic oak trees and the waterway.” Walters says. “It’s just warms your heart that they appreciate the community as much as we do.”

This was the 13th year of the Little River Shrimpfest.