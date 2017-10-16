Bennettsville welcomes first ‘Internet café’

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Sword of Truth Outreach Ministries in Bennettsville celebrated the grand opening of their internet café on Sunday.

Leaders at the church said this is their way of giving back to the community, while offering something original. Bishop Robert Brown, III said there is no Starbucks-style restaurant around. In fact, the nearest one is about 43 miles away in Florence.

In addition to adding new business to Bennettsville, Brown said this will also help strengthen the community.

“We can do more outreach for our community to make sure that we rise above any issues, or any kind of depravity,” said Brown. “Any kind of poverty, really, that may be a stigma over this region.”

SC House Representative, Patricia Moore Henegan, said cafes like this can also give an economic boost to Marlboro County.

“We are always trying to find a way to make sure we can make small jobs work,” said Henegan. She also said when people are able to grow their own business, they are able to help other people in the community find jobs.

The café is open weekly. For specific hours of operation, visit their website here.