Blitz Rankings – Week 9

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –  A look at the Top 10 teams in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as we ahead into Week 9 of the high school football season:

CHRIS PARKS’ RANKINGS

  1. North Myrtle Beach (8-0) +1
  2. Dillon (8-0) -1
  3. Scotland County (6-1)
  4. Lamar (7-0)
  5. Hemingway (8-0)
  6. Hartsville (7-1)
  7. Carvers Bay (7-1)
  8. Conway (7-1)
  9. Lake View (6-1)
  10. Latta (6-2) NR

JULIA MORRIS’ RANKINGS

  1. North Myrtle Beach (8-0)
  2. Dillon (8-0)
  3. Lamar (8-0)
  4. Scotland County (6-1)
  5. Hemingway (8-0)
  6. Hartsville (7-1)
  7. Conway (7-1)
  8. Carvers Bay (7-1)
  9. Lake View (6-1)
  10. Latta (6-2)

