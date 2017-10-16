Blitz Rankings – Week 9

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A look at the Top 10 teams in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as we ahead into Week 9 of the high school football season:
CHRIS PARKS’ RANKINGS
- North Myrtle Beach (8-0) +1
- Dillon (8-0) -1
- Scotland County (6-1)
- Lamar (7-0)
- Hemingway (8-0)
- Hartsville (7-1)
- Carvers Bay (7-1)
- Conway (7-1)
- Lake View (6-1)
- Latta (6-2) NR
JULIA MORRIS’ RANKINGS
- North Myrtle Beach (8-0)
- Dillon (8-0)
- Lamar (8-0)
- Scotland County (6-1)
- Hemingway (8-0)
- Hartsville (7-1)
- Conway (7-1)
- Carvers Bay (7-1)
- Lake View (6-1)
- Latta (6-2)