Florence-Darlington Technical College Foundation hosts third Entrepreneurial Forum Gala

FLORENCE, SC – Florence-Darlington Technical College’s Educational Foundation hosts its third Entrepreneurs Forum Gala on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SiMT). This year’s class of honorees were chosen by the last Forum awardees.

During the event, the Foundation will recognize and honor seven entrepreneurs from Darlington and Florence counties whose hard work and dedication to the community has greatly influenced the local economy. Combined, they represent a very diverse group of companies and professions.

“The individuals we’ll be honoring have played such a large role in the growth of the Pee Dee, and we want to celebrate their spirit of entrepreneurship,” Jill Lewis, Vice President of FDTC’s Foundation, said. “Through their business leadership and entrepreneurial activities, these individuals have set the benchmark of working towards the prosperity and growth of our region.”

The seven Forum members that will be recognized and honored include: Husband and wife, James and Karen Aikens. He’s the Senior Director of Government Relations for ADP and the Co-owner and operator of Rita’s Italian Ice. Karen is also the Co-owner and Operator of Rita’s; Wanda James, Owner of Florence McDonald’s; Danny Johnson, Jr., Vice President, of Hartsville’s North Industrial Machine; Brothers, Britt and Jim Poston, Co-owners of area Zaxby’s; And, Grey Raines, President of Raines Hospitality in Florence.

A reception is set to begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The ceremony honoring the entrepreneurs follows. Tickets and sponsorships are still available, and they can be purchased by contacting Jill Lewis in the Office of Institutional Advancement at 843-661-8003.

Please visit http://www.fdtc.edu for more information on Florence-Darlington Technical College. You can also keep up with all of the latest news and updates by liking the college’s Foundation on Facebook and by following, @FloDar_Tech on Twitter.