Florence man convicted for trafficking heroin

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says a local man has been convicted of trafficking heroin, according to a press release.

Fashun Burgess, 36, of Florence, was convicted on trafficking in heroin and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime on October 11, 2017 and sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking heroin and another five years for the possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

In 2016, narcotics investigators opened the case when they received a tip that Burgess was dealing in heroin.

A search warrant was issued for officials to search a Florence hotel room rented by Burgess. After narcotics investigators and the sheriff’s office SWAT team forced their way into the hotel room, Burgess was found to be in possession of a 45 caliber handgun and nearly $6,500 worth of heroin.

Burgess was arrested on the scene and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

A Florence County Magistrate granted him bond, and he was released. When Burgess did not appear for his trial, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Burgess was subsequently located during a routine traffic stop by a Florence County deputy on Pamplico Highway and taken into custody.

“This was just a great job all around and it began with information from a concerned citizen,” Sheriff Kenney Boone stated about the case. “Illegal drugs, especially heroin, are having a devastating effect in some of our communities, and we will use every legal tool available to get them off the street and put the dealers in prison.”

Anyone with information about dealers in heroin or other illegal narcotics is encouraged to contact FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 330, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or test tip to #CRIME. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.