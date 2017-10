GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW)- The Georgetown Police Department released photos of a man connected to a bank robbery in hopes that someone may recognize him.

The police department says the subject allegedly broke into Anderson Brother’s Bank on October 14.

In the photos, the subject is wearing black sneakers, tan pants and no shirt.

Anyone with information that could lead to his identification is asked to call the Georgetown Police at 843-545-4300 or call their TIP line at 843-545-4400.