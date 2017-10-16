Las Vegas ICU staff thanks Georgetown nurses for meal

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown nurses banded together last week to show their support for their counterparts in Las Vegas and provide a meal for the people who treated victims of the mass casualty shooting in Nevada earlier this month.

According to a press release, a few days after the October 1 shooting that claimed the lives of 59 people, nurses in the critical care unit at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital were talking about the strain the incident must be placing on the medical staff in Nevada.

“We just wanted to reach out and let them know we were thinking of them,” said Catherine Gray, clinical director of the critical care unit at Tidelands Georgetown in the release. “Responding to major tragedies like the shooting in Las Vegas can be difficult, both physically and emotionally, and we wanted to do something to help pick up their spirits.”

The team in the critical care unit at Tidelands Georgetown decided to raise money to buy a meal for the ICU staff at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, which cared for 199 victims of the shooting.

Because the budget was tight, a local Olive Garden in Las Vegas stepped up to help and the restaurant’s manager agreed to waive the restaurant’s delivery fee and absorb a portion of the cost of the meal.

The food was delivered Thursday. In addition to Olive Garden’s breadsticks and salad, the meal included chicken parmigiana with a side of spaghetti, five-cheese ziti, iced tea and mini desserts.

Critical care nurses in the trauma and neuro ICUs of Sunrise Hospital sent their thanks to Tidelands Georgetown, 2,300 miles away, saying to those caregivers, “Thanks for thinking of us!”

“Even though our two hospitals are so far apart, we share a common bond and purpose,” Gray said. “Sometimes little things like a warm meal can make a big difference.”

