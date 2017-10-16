Man charged for Conway bank murders waives right to speedy trial

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The man accused of murdering two women and robbing a Conway bank has waived his right to a speedy trial, according to a motion filed Monday.

The joint motion for a continuance asks for more time because Brandon Michael Council could face the death penalty.

“In this case, due to the nature of the prosecution, or the existence of novel questions of fact or law, it is unreasonable to expect adequate preparation for pretrial or trial itself within the time limits set by the Speedy Trial Act,” the motion states.

Last month, a federal grand jury in Columbia returned an indictment for armed bank robbery resulting in death, use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder and felon in possession of a firearm. On October 3, the man who admitted to murdering Donna Major and Katie Skeen was arraigned in Florence and pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Earlier in the month, Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told News13 he expected the federal trial to start first and as early as next year.

Brandon Council is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.