SC Attorney General’s Office will handle case against Florence man who lit wife on fire

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says they will be prosecuting the case against a Florence man accused of dousing his wife with gasoline and setting her on fire.

Charles Durell Nethercutt is still wanted for attempted murder.

Spokesperson Robert Kittle with the SC Attorney General’s Office says the office will be handling the case when he is arrested because Nethercutt is the son of a member of local law enforcement.

Officials have not seen Nethercutt since he left the couple’s home after he severely burned his wife on September 19.

The victim was initially taken to an out of state burn center to be treated for her injuries, according to warrants issued in September. According to a GoFundMe page set up in her name, she has had at least eight surgeries to apply new skin to all of her burns. The fundraising page surpassed the $75,000 goal last week and raised the goal to $100,000 to help with her medical care and other expenses like child care for her 14-month old baby.

Nethercutt is described as a black man, approximately 6′ tall, weighing about 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say Nethercutt has tattoos on both arms and his last known address is off of Longfellow Drive in Florence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nethercutt is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.