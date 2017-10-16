Victim struck in face with gun during robbery near CCU Friday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday afternoon near Coastal Carolina University.

The report from Conway police says it happened around 3:30 p.m. at University Suites off of Technology Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a victim who said three males came into the apartment demanding that they give them their stuff. A second victim said they were hit in the face by an object believed to be a gun.

The report lists four victims were involved.