A mining company that caused some controversy is no longer looking to operate off Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road in Horry County.

FLORENCE, SC – The Parris Island Marine Band, one of America’s oldest and most well known military concert bands, will bring their legendary…

BENNETTSVILLE, SC – Check out downtown Bennettsville where more than 20 Halloween displays can be seen. The BDDA Halloween season will culmi…

FLORENCE, SC – The House of Hope of the Pee Dee is expanding its ministry to the homeless in the Pee Dee and beyond with the addition of a …

South Carolina state troopers say a young boy was hit by a car following a reported dispute between neighbors.